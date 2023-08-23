Highlights
- Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from India's main space port in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh
- If it lands successfully, the Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks
- A rover, named Pragyan, or wisdom, will then search for water on the Moon over the 14 days
Dubai: Chandrayaan-3, which means "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, is scheduled to touch down at 6.04 pm India time (4.34 pm in UAE) near the little-explored lunar south pole.
And, the world is watching with abated breath as India attempts to become the first to make the difficult landing. A rover, named Pragyan, or wisdom, will then analyse the chemical makeup of the moon's surface and search for water over the course of one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth.
ISRO is streaming the landing attempt live. A successful touch down will lift India's prestige in the global space race, after the country suffered a setback from a failed moon mission in 2019.