New Delhi: Baywatch icon and former Bigg Boss guest star Pamela Anderson on Friday wrote a letter on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to serve only vegan food at all government meetings and functions.

In this letter, she urges Modi to lead India's fight against climate change by serving only delicious vegan (wholly plant-derived) food at all government meetings and functions. The animal rights group and the actor explained that raising animals for meat, eggs, and dairy causes nearly one-fifth of all human-induced greenhouse-gas emissions.

"With your country's innovation and agricultural history, I'm sure that India-produced soy and other versatile foods can easily replace these damaging foods," she writes. PETA Director urged Modi to adopt pro-vegan steps taken by other countries such as New Zealand, China and Germany.

"I appeal to you to show that India can equal or best them," the 52-year-old actor added.

Expressing concern over climate change she wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the severe air pollution plaguing Delhi. I worry about the residents as well as the animals who can't wear face masks or stay indoors."

She said that according to latest reports, 36 million Indians could face the threat of annual coastal flooding by 2050. The World Bank has predicted that at least 21 cities in India are approaching zero groundwater levels for next year and that 40 per cent of Indians may not have water to drink by 2030.

Anderson in her letter praised India's cuisine that made it the 'easiest place on earth' to be vegan. "India is the easiest place to be vegan... I still remember the beautiful colour of saffron rice and the alluring aroma of veggie biryani. India's foods are so fantastic and varied that it's the easiest place on earth to be vegan", she added.