File photo: Manju Warrier talks to Gulf News about her film Aami at the Roxy Cinema in City Walk, Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Manali: Top Kerala actress Manju Warrier and a 25-member crew of Malayalam film "Kyttem", who were stuck in high mountains of Himachal Pradesh following heavy rain and landslides, are safe and likely to be evacuated later in the day, officials said on Wednesday.

In a signed letter to authorities in Lahaul-Spiti district on Tuesday, the actress and the crew said they were staying at Chhatru, some 100 km away from Manali, in Lahaul-Spiti district of their own will.

"The administration approached us twice but we preferred to stay here till the road connectivity to Manali is restored," said the letter written by a Manali-based tour operator.

The letter in Hindi, signed by the actress and the entire crew, was handed to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amar Negi when he met them on Tuesday.

The letter said the administration would not be responsible in case of any eventuality.

A team of 11 local residents was accompanying the Malayalam film crew, said the letter.

Official sources said the road connectivity between the Lahaul Valley and Manali via Rohtang Pass was badly damaged owing to landslides.

"Work is on to reopen the road. Traffic bound for Manali from Lahaul would be restored by Wednesday evening," an official with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) told IANS.

Warrier, who is also the first wife of actor Dileep, along with director Sanal Kumar Sashidharan and other crew members had been shooting in Himachal Pradesh for more than two weeks.

Reports that they have been trapped at Chhatru village only surfaced late on Monday when the actress called up her brother using a satellite phone.