Mumbai: The Indian rupee Friday clocked its biggest single-day gain in over five years, surging by 100 paise to close at 72.45 against the US dollar (Dh19.85) on easing crude oil prices and possibility that the US might grant waivers to India from sanctions on Iranian oil imports.

Besides, a bullish trend in the equity market and fresh foreign fund inflows provided support to the domestic currency, which has witnessed a massive 150 paise rise in the last two trading sessions. The domestic currency had Thursday gained 50 paise.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the domestic unit Friday opened on a higher note at 73.14, then gained further ground and touched an intra-day high of 72.43, a jump of 102 paise. It, however, closed at 72.45 against the greenback, showing a rise of 100 paise -- the best day for the Indian unit since September 2013.

With crude oil prices constantly dipping, concerns over widening current account deficit have slightly eased, helping the rupee claw back some lost ground.

The reports have suggested that the Trump administration is considering granting waivers to India and some other countries, which will allow these nations to continue buying oil from Iran, despite the renewal of US sanctions from next week.

The US had told various countries, including India, to cut oil imports from the Persian Gulf nation to “zero” by November 4 or face sanctions.