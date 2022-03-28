A SpiceJet flight on Monday collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport during pushback when the aircraft was being moved from the passenger terminal to the runway.
During the incident, the passengers were on board and the airline company replaced the aircraft.
SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi & Jammu. "During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to the aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.