He will attend the 'Howdy Modi' event in the US city

Modi in Houston Image Credit: ANI

Houston: India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Saturday arrived in Houston, as he began his week-long visit to the US that will see him hold talks with President Donald Trump and also address the UNGA.

According to his itinerary for Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will head straight for a roundtable meeting with oil sector CEOs, and later for a brief interaction with the Indian diaspora and photo op with them.