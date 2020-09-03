A music teacher from Pakistan was arrested on September 2 for allegedly raping a 14-year-old Ukrainian girl at her residence in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
According to Indian media reports the incident occurred in the city of Vrindavan.
The accused, 24-year-old Anand Kumar, a resident of Karachi, had been staying on a tourist visa in India for years, police said, as per local media reports.
Kumar was known to sing bhajans (devotional songs) and teach music, an official told Indian media.
On August 31, the accused came to the victim’s house and upon finding her alone, he allegedly raped her. Some India media outlets have also reported Kumar to be the victim's mother's live-in partner.
A police official told media outlets that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered after the girl's father complained and the accused was arrested and has been sent to jail.
The girl, a Ukraine national, was staying with her father in the Chaitanya Vihar neighbourhood. Her parents, both Hindu devotees, are divorced and live separately.
The police said that the accused has been charged under India’s Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.