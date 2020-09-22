Image Credit: Insta/kanganaranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has landed in the eye of a fresh social media storm. Indian Twitter users were left shocked after she used the word “terrorists” in a tweet referring to protesting farmers, in the Indian state of Punjab.

On September 20, Ranaut replied to a tweet by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he was trying to allay farmers’ concerns over agriculture bills that were recently passed in the Indian Parliament.

Modi’s tweet came after farmers and opposition party members in Punjab marched in protest against the recent legislation. Modi tweeted that the bills would liberate farmers from the constraints of middlemen, and called it a "watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture".

He wrote: "We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations."

Quoting the PM's tweet, the 33-year-old actress wrote in Hindi: "Dear Prime Minister, someone who is asleep can be awakened… but what about those who are just acting to being asleep or naive? These are the same terrorists who shed blood even though not a single person lost their citizenship due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act."

Her tweet did not go down well with netizens, and several users questioned whether the actress referred to the suffering farmers as “terrorists”. Many asked her if she was unaware of the plight of farmers in India.