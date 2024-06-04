Trends now from Jammu and Kashmir Parliament elections

08:44AM



Kerala Lok Sabha early trends

08:33AM



BJP leading in 200 seats, Congress in 80

As per initial trends of 429 seats by ECI, the BJP is leading in 200 seats, Congress leading in 80 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 29 seats

08:25AM



Stock market tumbles as early election trends trigger volatility

The stock market opened on a negative note on Tuesday amid the ongoing trends from the Lok Sabha election. This downturn comes after the market hit an all-time high on Monday, with significant advances and no losers.

At the opening bell, the Sensex plunged by 1,135.48 points to 75,333.30, while the Nifty dropped by 408.35 points to open at 22,855.55. Among the Nifty companies, only 6 were advancing, and 44 were declining, reflecting widespread caution among investors.

08:04AM



BJP leading in 152 seats, Congress in 61

As the counting of the votes for the Lok Sabha polls progresses, the early trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in 152 seats, while the Congress is leading in 61 seats, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the EC, Aam Aadmi Party is leading on three seats.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is leading on 27 seats, Telugu Desam on 10, Janata Dal (Secular) on two seats Janata Dal (United) on 1 seat, and Shiv Sena (SHS) leading on three seats, and the Communist Party India (Marxist) - CPI(M) on 4 seats, Independent leading on 7, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party - YSRCP on 2 seats.

Naga Peoples Front is leading on 1 seat, Voice of the People Party on 1, Zoram People's Movement on 1, Shiromali Akali Dal on 1, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on one, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on 1, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) - LJPRV on 1 seat, Jammu and Kashmir People Conference on 1 and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on 2 seats.

When will we know the results? Vote counting is now underway in India’s 543 constituencies. Paper ballots will be counted first. Then electronic votes, which have been used since 2,000, will be counted.

Results are announced for each constituency as soon as counting is completed.

Result trends generally become clear by the afternoon of counting day. The official count from the Election Commission of India can come hours later.

07:58AM



Initial trends of 311 seats by ECI

As per initial trends of 311 seats by ECI, the BJP is leading on 152 seats, Congress leading on 61 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 32 seats

07:45AM



Election in Modi's favour

India's Republic TV channel called the general election on Tuesday in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance, which is leading in more than 300 seats out of the total 543 in early trends.

07:35AM



Initial trends by ECI

BJP is leading on 75 seats, Congress leading on 25 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 8 seats, AAP leading on 5 seats.

07:29AM



BJP leading on 42 seats, Congress on 17

With the counting of the votes in Lok Sabha polls underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 42 seats, as per the initial trends by the Election Commission.

According to the EC, the BJP is leading on 42 seats, the Congress is on 17 seats, Aam Aadmi Party is leading on four seats.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party is leading on two seats, Telgu Desam on 1, Hindustani Awa, Morcha (Secular) on 1, Janata Dal (Secular) on 1 seat.

07:20AM



BJP races away to early lead in vote count

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance raced away to lead in more than 272 seats - the minimum needed for a simple majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament - in early vote-counting trends on Tuesday, TV channels said.

06:41AM



Indian election commission begins counting votes

Electoral officials work at an election vote counting station in New Delhi Image Credit: AFP

India's election commission began tallying on Tuesday the 642 million votes cast in just-concluded elections, an AFP reporter at a counting centre said, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tipped to win.

In past years, key trends in the vote have been clear by mid-afternoon, with losers conceding defeat even though full and final results may only come late on Tuesday night.