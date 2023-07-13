New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private schools were being closed in areas where people were grappling with extensive flooding and waterlogging.

“All government and private schools are being closed in the areas of Delhi where water is filling up,” CM Kejriwal shared in a tweet.

In a later tweet, the chief minister urged all councillors and MLAs to visit relief camps and provide all possible support.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Directorate of Education, too, ordered all government and private schools to close immediately where there is a danger of flood, without waiting for orders.

A Hindu priest shows the level of flood waters inside a temple after a rise in the water level of the river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, on July 13, 2023. Image Credit: Reuters

“In view of the flood situation in Delhi, the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi has ordered all government and private schools in low-lying areas to close immediately without waiting for orders where there is a danger of flood,” read a statement from the Directorate of Education.

Torrential rain in northern India has pushed water levels to an all-time high in the Yamuna, a major river that cuts through the capital Delhi, leading to evacuations in some areas.

The water level in the Yamuna has climbed to 208.46 meters, Kejriwal said in a tweet on Thursday. The previous record was 207.49 meters reached in 1978, he said in a previous post.

Volunteers rescue a child from the flooded waters of Yamuna River after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on July 12, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

More than 16,500 people have been evacuated after waters inundated low-lying areas, with the majority taking refuge in tents erected by the local government and under flyovers, the Times of India reported.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has called for a special meeting on Thursday to review the situation around the flooding in Delhi. Some areas were inundated on Sunday after the capital experienced its wettest day in four decades, leaving millions wading through knee-deep water.

Several areas under water

Kejriwal had asked India’s Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah to ensure a controlled release of water from a dam in Haryana state to prevent flooding in Delhi, according to a previous tweet. Railway and traffic movement on the Old Yamuna Bridge, a crucial rail link, has been stopped as a precautionary measure, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported earlier.

Earlier, on Thursday, the CM urged people in the national capital to look out for each other and extend all necessary assistance amid the floods caused by the rising waters of the Yamuna.

“The water level of Yamuna is increasing continuously. Now the water has reached 208.46 metres. Due to the rising water level, the Yamuna has come on the roads around it. You are requested not to go on these routes. People are being evacuated from the populated areas where there is water. The people living there are requested to cooperate with the administration. Saving the lives of people is most important. There is an appeal to all the people of Delhi to cooperate with each other in every possible way in this emergency”, CM Kejriwal shared in a tweet.

A man with his dog moving to safety. Image Credit: AFP

Several areas of the city are under water as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and the resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired in several places.

The North East district police have informed that more than 1,000 people and around 999 cattle have been rescued from different areas near Yamuna amid the flood situation. The rescue was carried out in Usmanpur, Shastri Park, and Sonia Vihar police station areas.

Further, according to official inputs, the movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated as non-destined commercial vehicles won’t be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Ghazipur border, and from Akshardham towards DND.