The 24-year-old made a ransom call to his family after leaving his house, police revealed

The family of a 24-year-old from Delhi, India, was shocked to get a message asking for ransom money equivalent to Dh24,540 in exchange of him on Sunday, July 19. However, they soon found out that the engineer himself sent out the message as part of an elaborate plan to commit suicide.

The Delhi resident, who is a graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), made the call to get sufficient time to commit suicide, local media outlets reported.

Fake kidnapping plan

On the day of the incident, he had left his house to visit a nearby ATM but did not return on time.

His father filed a complaint with the local police, which also stated that his son's mobile phone was not reachable.

The father said that at 8pm, he received a message from his son's mobile in which he was asked to arrange for the money within a day if he wanted to "see his son alive".

Police got hold of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that showed the man leaving his house but then turned to a road that does not lead to the ATM he was supposed to visit.

Call records obtained from his mobile phone disclosed his last location and revealed that he was using another phone to call his family.

The other phone was found to be active at 8.47 pm at the Sarai Rohilla railway station.

CCTV footage of the station showed the man boarding an unreserved compartment of the Jaipur-bound Sampark Kranti Express.

The youngster was working in a private firm in Noida, a city in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

He had completed his degree in 2017 and wanted to join the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM) to obtain a Master of Business Administration degree. However, he was rejected twice from the educational facility, which caused him to get depressed and wanting to commit suicide, local news outlets reported.