Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared this photo of himself covered in mud Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is being trolled on Twitter once again, this time, for his latest post paying “respect” to Indian farmers. The actor tweeted a picture of himself, covered in mud, after working in his own farm in Mumbai.

It was the Dabangg actor’s caption, “Respect to all the farmers…”, that triggered social media reactions, with many people complaining about the patronising tone of the tweet. Some pointed out that the tweet was in poor taste especially considering the hardships farmers where facing, during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, while Khan was safe, socially distancing in a farmhouse in Panvel, Mumbai.

Facebook user Raghavv Nath posted: “You are safe in your farmhouse, actual farmers are dying without food because of the pandemic, and the locust infestation.”

As Khan's tweet went viral, amassing close to 86,000 likes in less than three hours, trolls lost no time to reply with sarcastic comments.

@mr_verdhan tweeted a picture of two farmers, working on fields and wrote: “Two fake farmers because they don't have mud on their bodies. Bhai (brother, referring to Khan) is the real one.”

And, @MehHarshil tweeted: “Today, I learnt that it is necessary to apply mud on the hair, to pay respect to farmers. Thank you Salman bhai!”

Many said that the photo looked too staged. Instagram user @unidentified_budy replied: “I am also a farmer son, but, I never get mud on body in this style.”

Reportedly, the 54-year-old actor spent the lockdown at his farmhouse along with a few family members and industry friends, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, and Waluscha De Sousa. The actor’s Instagram account shows that he has been keeping busy by working out in his private gym, working around his farm, and singing and filming songs.

Recently, he shared another photograph of himself harvesting crops in his farm.

Tweep @meerasandhya replied on Khan’s post: “To become a farmer, you first know the value of both sweat and tears.”

Referring to young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh’s death, she added, “and, also ambitions of those small town fathers who send their single sons to the magical world of Mumbai to pursue their dreams, believing big stars will support them.”