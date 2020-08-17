A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and burnt with cigarette butts by two men in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said on August 16, local news outlets reported.
The incident occurred in the Gola area of the Gorakhpur district.
The girl was found unconscious on August 15 and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Indian media reported.
The police have registered a case against a man identified as Arjun from Dehribhar village and an unidentified man on the basis of a written complaint from the victim's mother.
Both of the culprits have been arrested.
The teenage daughter of a brick kiln labourer went to fetch water from a hand pump on Friday night, when the two accused forcibly took her to a hut near a pond in the village on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her, according to reports.
They also tortured the victim by inflicting burns on her with cigarette butts and when she fell unconscious, they fled the spot.
"A case of kidnapping, gang rape and under sections of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) is registered against the two men on a complaint from the survivor's mother. A hunt is on for the accused," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sunil Kumar Gupta was quoted as saying by local media.
Gorakhpur Police, @gorakhpurpolice, posted a video on Twitter of a police official giving an update on the issue. In the clip, the cop says that the culprits were caught within 24 hours of the girl being found and “they will be handed a strict punishment”.