New Delhi: Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara, are offering a one-time fee waiver on flight changes and cancellations for passengers traveling to and from Delhi between September 7 and 11, as the city prepares to host the G20 Summit.

IndiGo has offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges if passengers holding tickets from September 8 to 11 wish to change the date of travel or the flight due to enhanced security restrictions in the national capital in the wake of the upcoming G20 Summit.

“Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11, 2023," the airline said in an official notification on Wednesday.

"Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance,” it added.

On Tuesday, Air India offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges to its passengers holding confirmed tickets to fly to or from Delhi between September 7 to 11, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight.

Vistara issued a statement and said that due to the elaborate regulations on vehicular movement planned by the Delhi Traffic Police, in view of the G20 Summit that is expected to impact approach routes to the IGI Airport, New Delhi, "we have made some adjustments to our flight operations to and from Delhi."

"We have cancelled selected flights while some others have been rescheduled. All Vistara customers scheduled to travel between 8th to 11th September 2023 are requested to kindly check the Vistara website for their flight status in advance to avoid any inconvenience. We are also offering a waiver of the change fee for one-time rescheduling for bookings on the aforementioned dates. We are also assisting the impacted customers with rescheduling or refunds, as applicable," it said.

With heightened regulations in place for the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, traffic police have suggested that passengers planning to travel to the airport during this period are encouraged to utilise Metro services, particularly the Airport Express Line that connects New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport Terminal-3.

Delhi traffic police on Wednesday appealed to the citizens to avoid walking or cycling in the India Gate or Kartavya Path area. In a message to commuters, the Delhi traffic police said that bus and metro services, with partial restrictions, will be available during the mega summit. The senior official also advised the general public to download the indigenous MapmyIndia app, which will help commuters take alternative routes and reach their destination.