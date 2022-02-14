Kochi: The family of former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, on Monday expressed displeasure in the manner in which the probe is going on in Ancy’s death due to the accident. Ancy’s family now wants CBI probe in the wake of a fresh case registered against a hotel owner where DJ party was held prior to the car crash which killed two former beauty pageant winners in the wee hours of November 1.

Nizamuddin, a close relative of Ancy, said even though the police probe is currently on, there seems to be lack of clarity in it.

“It’s been a few months since the probe started and now a fresh case has been registered against the hotel owner (Roy J. Vayalatin) in a different case under (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). Things are not clear as it appears there was a gang behind it and issues are interlinked. We are going to meet the Chief Minister to seek a CBI probe into the matter,” said Nizamuddin.

Incidentally, last week a mother and her daughter alleged sexual abuse by the hotel owner and based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Pocso Act.

The hotel owner along with his friend and a lady have sought anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court over the allegations levelled by the mother and daughter.

In the accident case, Vayalatin and five of his staff members were arrested and granted bail the next day.

Incidentally, in the then remand report, the police expressed doubts whether drugs played a role in the incident. The involvement of blackmailing also needed to be probed, it said and it’s these things which have made the family of Ancy seek a CBI probe.

Vayalatin was then arrested after he told the police that the CCTV hard disk which contained the visuals of the party has been destroyed.

Ancy Kabeer, 25, and Anjana Shajan, 24, had died instantly in the crash, a third person - Ashiq, succumbed to his injuries a few days later, leaving Abdul Rahman, who drove the car, the only witness.

Though the probe team recovered the hard disk of the CCTV footage at the hotel, it failed to get any visuals of the party, raising suspicion of a foul play.

After several days of probe, the police team learnt that there was an altercation during the party. Before things could take an ugly turn, the youngsters had left the hotel.

It was on their way back that the car, after hitting a two-wheeler, lost control and turned turtle and the death occurred.

However, police found that there was a vehicle following the car carrying the two women. During interrogation, the driver said that the victims’ car was being driven at an extremely high speed.