Chandigarh: Hundreds of people in various areas of Punjab and Chandigarh spent several hours sitting out in the open yesterday morning following rumours that an earthquake had occurred in north India.

People in many Punjab cities like Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Kapurthala and Chandigarh came out of their homes early yesterday after rumours of a tremor and expected aftershocks spread.

"We were sitting outside our home in Chandigarh for nearly five hours since morning. All the people in our neighbourhood also sat outside," said Sunita, a maid, who reached her employer's home two hours late.

People in many localities in Jalandhar also spent several hours in the open following the rumours.

"I was shocked to see so many people sitting in the park early in the morning in front of my uncle's house. I was later told that they were out not for morning exercise or fresh air but due to fear of an earthquake," said Vishal, a resident of Jalandhar.