A doctor in Aligarh city, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, working for a government hospital, was arrested on July 22 on charges of molesting and attempting to rape a 25-year-old woman, who was recovering in the isolation ward after being tested positive for coronavirus.
According to local media reports, 30-year-old Dr Tufail Ahmad, was arrested at a hotel where he had quarantined himself after completing his duty in the isolation ward.
The victim said in her complaint that Tufail visited the women's ward on the night of July 21 and allegedly touched her inappropriately claiming that he was examining her.
On Wednesday morning, the doctor visited her again and repeated the same act. The case was filed against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, who works in a private company in Delhi and had come to her home in Aligarh where she developed symptoms of coronavirus.
She was admitted at the hospital on July 20 after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and got her test results a day later.
After examining the closed-circuit television footage, police said that the doctor went to the isolation ward without wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit and gloves.
Police confirmed to local media that the doctor has been arrested and added that a report has been sought from the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the hospital and it will be submitted to the state government for further action.