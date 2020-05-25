Some relief in the form of rain and thunderstorm predicted later in the week

Children take a bath during a heat wave at Yamuna Khadar in New Delhi on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: The national capital has been reeling under the effect of heat wave conditions for the last one week. According to information provided by India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury levels touched 45 degrees Celsius on Monday.

People could be seen drinking water while standing under tree shades to avoid high temperatures. Animals and birds could also be seen searching for water for relief from the searing heat.