Charges in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday pushed for the murder charge against senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

However, the murder charge is being pushed alternatively to the charge of abetment of suicide.

Concluding his arguments, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava requested the court that "charges against Mr Tharoor be framed under section 498A (cruelty), 306 (abetment of suicide) or in an alternative section 302 (murder)."

Opposing the same, Tharoor's counsel Vikas Pahwa said: "Now my friend is becoming adventurous, his inferences are now beyond the charge sheet. In four years, they couldn't even prove the cause of death."

In this photograph taken on March 12, 2012, former junior minister for external affairs and Congress Party Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor (R) and his wife Sunanda Pushkar arrive at parliament for the opening of the budget session in New Delhi. Image Credit: AFP

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar set October 17 as the next date of hearing. This is when the defence will commence its arguments.

The cause of death to the best of my knowledge is poisoning, which was ultrazole poisoning. All the injuries caused by blunt force which came up during a scuffle except one injection mark and a teeth mark. - Doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Srivastava, during the course of hearing, told the court that the forensic analysis of the statements has opined that Pushkar was distressed, felt betrayed in marital life, hadn't eaten in the days before her death and had caused herself injury.

Three things could have been there. She might have taken the same or someone administered it orally or injected or was forcibly given. - Public prosecutor

She also had suicidal ideation prior to death because of a disturbed relationship with her husband.

File photo dated September 04, 2010 shows Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar in New Delhi. Image Credit: PTI

The prosecution said that the doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had opined: "The cause of death to the best of my knowledge is poisoning, which was ultrazole poisoning. All the injuries caused by blunt force which came up during a scuffle except one injection mark and a teeth mark."

"Three things could have been there. She might have taken the same or someone administered it orally or injected or was forcibly given," the public prosecutor said.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17 in 2014.