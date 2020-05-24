Airports in Andhra Pradesh and Bengal will resume services later in the week

New Delhi: States across the country will resume domestic flight services on Monday except Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.

Airports in Andhra Pradesh will resume services on Tuesday, May 26, and West Bengal will restart on Thursday, May 28.

Earlier on Sunday evening, IANS had reported on the delayed resumption of flight services in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

"It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state govts to recommence civil aviation operations in the country. Except Andhra Pradesh which will start on 26/5 and West Bengal on 28/5, domestic flights will recommence across the country from tomorrow," Puri tweeted.

In another tweet, the minister said that starting Monday, there will be limited flights from Mumbai and as per approved one-third schedule from other airports in the state.

For Tamil Nadu, he said that there will be maximum 25 daily arrivals in Chennai, but there would be no limit on number of departures.

"As per request of state govt, operations in Andhra Pradesh will recommence on limited scale from 26 May. For Tamil Nadu, there will be max 25 arrivals in Chennai but there's no limit on number of departures. For other airports in TN, flights will operate as in other parts of country," Puri said.