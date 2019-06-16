In this 2018 file photo, people join a protest against rape-murder attacks. Image Credit: Reuters

In a horrific crime, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped outside her residence in Gorakhpur before being raped and murdered late on Friday night, Indian media reported.

The heinous crime took place in a village under the Sikriganj police station, on the eastern banks of the Kuwano River, in north-eastern India.

A 48-year-old man was later arrested, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting local police.

“The accused Pappu Rai, who is acquainted with the victim’s father, lured the minor with chocolates and took her to a secluded place on bike where he raped her. As she attempted to raise an alarm, the accused strangled her with a rope and dumped the body,” Sunil Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), told the media at a press conference on Saturday.

Police said they police received the information on "Dial 100" on Friday around 11pm.

"Swinging into action, they caught the accused from his house in Sant Kabir Nagar district barely 3-4 hours after the alert. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. The police also recovered the body,” the SSP added.