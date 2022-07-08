Tokyo: Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was in grave condition on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, with public broadcaster NHK saying a man with what appeared to be a homemade gun opened fired.

Japanese people and world leaders expressed shock at the assassination attempt, an extremely rare attack in Japan that its political parties condemned.

Struggling to keep emotions in check, Kishida said Abe, 67, was in grave condition and the assault on him during the campaign for Sunday's upper house election was an unacceptable attack on the foundation of Japan's democracy.

"Everything that can be done is being done to revive him.

I'm praying from the depths of my heart that his life will be saved," Kishida told reporters. He said he was not aware of any motive for the "absolutely unforgivable" attack.

A fire department official said earlier that Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital.

Police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting had been arrested. NHK quoted the suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, as telling police he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.

Abe was making a campaign speech outside a train station when two shots rang out at about 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT). Security officials were then seen tackling a man in a grey T-shirt and beige trousers.

"There was a loud bang and then smoke," businessman Makoto Ichikawa, who was at the scene, told Reuters, adding that the gun was the size of a television camera.

"The first shot, no one knew what was going on, but after the second shot, what looked like special police tackled him." RARE POLITICAL ATTACK Kyodo published a photograph of Abe lying face-up on the street by a guardrail, blood on his white shirt. People were crowded around him, one administering heart massage.

Media reported that Abe was wounded in the chest and neck area. An official of Abe's faction of the ruling party said he was receiving transfusions, NHK said.

Political violence is rare in Japan, a country with strict gun regulations.

In 2007 the mayor of Nagasaki was shot and killed by a yakuza gangster. The head of the Japan Socialist Party was assassinated during a speech in 1960 by a right-wing youth with a samurai short sword.

Senior Japanese politicians are accompanied by armed security agents but often get close to the public, especially during political campaigns when they make roadside speeches and shake hands with passersby.

Airo Hino, political science professor at Waseda University, said such a shooting was unprecedented in Japan. "There has never been anything like this," he said.

Police said the suspected shooter was a resident of Nara.

Media said he had served in Japan's military for three years until 2005.

Shinzo Abe: Japan's longest-serving premier Abe served two terms as prime minister to become Japan's longest-serving premier before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.



But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic party (LDP) party, controlling one of its major factions.



His protege, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, faces an upper house election on Sunday in which analysts say he hopes to emerge from Abe's shadow and define his premiership.



Abe has been best known for his signature Abenomics policy featured bold monetary easing and fiscal spending.



He also bolstered defence spending after years of declines and expanded the militarys ability to project power abroad.



In a historic shift in 2014, his government reinterpreted the postwar, pacifist constitution to allow troops to fight overseas for the first time since World War Two.



The following year, legislation ended a ban on exercising the right of collective self-defence, or defending a friendly country under attack.



Abe, however, did not achieve his long-held goal of revising the US-drafted constitution by writing the Self-Defense Forces, as Japans military in known, into the pacifist Article 9.



He was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games, which were postponed by a year to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Abe first took office in 2006 as Japans youngest prime minister since World War Two. After a year plagued by political scandals, voter outrage at lost pension records, and an election drubbing for his ruling party, Abe quit citing ill health.



He became prime minister again in 2012.



Abe hails from a wealthy political family that included a foreign minister father and a great-uncle who served as premier.

'SHOCK', 'CONCERN': WORLD REACTS TO ABE SHOOTING

Blinken deeply concerned

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed on Friday deep concern over the condition of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning in the city of Nara. "Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan," Blinken said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali. "This is a very, very sad moment. And we're awaiting news from Japan."

Modi says 'deeply distressed'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday he was "deeply distressed" by the shooting of Shinzo Abe, describing the former Japanese premier as a "dear friend". "Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe," Modi wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan."

Johnson appalled by 'despicable attack'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the "despicable attack" on Japan's Shinzo Abe. "My thoughts are with his family and loved ones," he said on Twitter.

Thai PM 'very shocked'

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha was "very shocked" at the Friday shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, the kingdom's foreign affairs minister said, describing the pair as friends. "Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha is very shocked by what has happened to former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe... Prayut and Abe are friends and they have a relatively close relationship," foreign minister Don Pramudwinai told reporters in Bangkok.

'Shocking news'

"Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted. "Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

'Deeply shocked

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in Sydney meeting with Albanese on Friday, said she was "deeply shocked." "He was one of the first leaders I formally met when I became Prime Minister. He was deeply committed to his role, and also generous and kind. I recall him asking after the recent loss of our pet when I met him, a small gesture but one that speaks to the kind of person he is," Ardern said. "My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core."

'Strongly condemn'

"We pray for the health of the former prime minister of Japan, Mr Shinzo Abe," the Russian embassy in Japan said in a post on Facebook. "We strongly condemn the barbaric attempt on his life."

"Hateful" attack