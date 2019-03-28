More than a dozen people were injured and fire trucks were trying to douse the fire

Dhaka- A fire broke out on Thursday at a high-rise building in a commercial area of the Bangladeshi capital, trapping many people and prompting some to jump to safety, police and fire officials said.

More than a dozen people were injured and fire trucks were trying to douse the fire in the Banani area of Dhaka, where the building is located, among many structures close together.