One of those who died had jumped from one of the complex’s buildings

BANGKOK: A fire broke out at a major mall complex in Thailand’s capital on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring seven others, officials said.

The extent of the fire at Bangkok’s Central World complex, which includes a hotel and an office tower, was small, but it caused the mall’s evacuation, which was still going on at least an hour after the fire began.

The fire department said that the blaze was extinguished, but that smoke still needed to be released from several floors. Firemen could be seen entering the building with masks and oxygen tanks.

Bangkok Governor Assawin Kwanmuang confirmed to reporters at the scene that three person had died, one at the scene and two at a hospital. He said at least seven other people were injured.

Thai media reported that at least one of the people who died had jumped from one of the complex’s buildings.

Assawin said the fire began in a document storage room on the eighth floor of one of the high-rise buildings that is part of the complex.