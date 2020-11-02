Security forces are in the area trying to control the situation

Kabul university Image Credit: Twitter

Kabul: Update:

At least eight people were wounded when gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday during an Iranian book fair, firing shots and sending students fleeing, Afghan officials and witnesses said.

"The enemies of Afghanistan, the enemies of education... have entered Kabul University," Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the ministry of interior, told reporters.

"The security forces are in the area trying to control the situation. They are advancing carefully to prevent any harm to the students."

Initial report

The Taliban said they were not involved, but in recent years several education centres have been attacked by extremist groups such as Daesh.

Hamid Obaidi, a spokesman for the ministry of higher education, told AFP that gunfire erupted when government officials were expected to arrive for the opening of the fair.

He said students were being evacuated.

Masooma Jafari, deputy spokeswoman for the health ministry, told AFP four people had been taken to hospital but casualties could increase.

Students spoke of chaos and confusion as gunfire erupted.

"We were studying inside our classrooms when suddenly we heard a burst of gunfire inside the university," said student Fraidoon Ahmadi, 23.

"Some university students have fled... it is chaotic and students are terrified," he added.

Last week at least 24 people, mostly students, were killed in a suicide attack on an educational centre in western Kabul district that was claimed by Daesh.

In 2018 a suicide bomber killed dozens of people, many of them teenagers, in front of Kabul University in an attack also claimed by Daesh.