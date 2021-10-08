KABUL: A powerful explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses said. The explosion occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service. Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the blast.
"This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots in the Khan Abad district of Bandar, the capital of Kunduz province, as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid said. Local media reported dozens of casualties.
Residents in Kunduz - the capital of a province of the same name - told AFP the blast hit a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers, the most important of the week.
Graphic images shared on social media, which could not immediately be verified, showed several bloodied bodies lying on the floor. Another video showed men shepherding people, including women and children, away from the scene.
An employee of an international aid group was among the injured, a source said.
The Taliban leadership has been grappling with a growing threat from the local terrorist Daesh affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan. Daesh militants have ramped up attacks to target their rivals, including two deadly bombings in Kabul.
Daesh has also targeted Afghanistan's religious minorities in attacks.