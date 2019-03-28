Three people were killed as they jumped from the 19-floor building

A firefighter works to douse a fire in a multi-storied office building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Image Credit: AP

A huge fire that tore through a Dhaka office block Thursday killed at least five people with many others feared trapped in the latest major inferno to hit the Bangladesh capital.

Three people were killed as they jumped from the 19-floor building while two others appeared to have died from the effects of the blaze, officials said. Dozens of others were being treated in local hospitals.

"We have sent them to various hospitals," said Enayet Hossain, a senior fire official, referring to the injured.