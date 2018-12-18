"Mid-to-long investors are changing their global asset allocations to reflect their risk-averse stance," said Shogo Maekawa, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. "They are reducing risky assets like stocks and adding more fixed income products such as short-term U.S. bonds." On Monday, Wall Street's major indexes all slid more than 2 per cent on concerns about slowing economic growth ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week that will be closely watched for clues on the US monetary policy outlook in 2019.