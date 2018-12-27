“The election postponement has two reasons — one is the ongoing peace negotiation, as we heard the US government wants to reach an agreement with the Taliban,” said Asadullah Sadati, a member of the opposition Wahdat party. “On the other hand, the election commission is not ready to hold the election at its exact time. The parliamentary election was a mess. It was not fair and transparent. We think the postponement brings more time for the election commission to prepare.”