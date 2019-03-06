Kabul: An Afghan official says militants set off a suicide blast and stormed a construction company near the main airport in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, killing at least four people.

The province's police chief, Gen. Ghulam Sanayee Stanikzai, says five people were also wounded when the bomber, who was on foot, detonated his explosives at the gate of the company on Wednesday morning.

Stanikzai says several other attackers then stormed inside the company where a gunbattle is under way now. He says the casualty toll could rise further.

The police chief also says that US forces have arrived at the scene.