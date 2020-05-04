OFWs won't be barred from travel even if they don't pay premium to state insurer

File photo: Filipino overseas workers at the Manila international airport (for illustrative purposes only). Image Credit: Gulf News File

Highlights It's not clear whether the solution is a tempory relief, or permanent

It's not immediatley clear if Duterte's order amounts to a veto of the law he signed last year

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) form one of biggest blocs who overwhelmingly voted for Duterte in 2016

Dubai: Coverage with state insurer PhilHealth for expat Fiipinos will now be voluntary, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered on Monday, folllowing concerns aired by many already reeling from the current pandemic.

A Philippine law signed by Duterte in February 2019 mandates every Filipino expatriate worker to pay a monthly premium equivalent to 3% of their salary to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), starting this 2020.

By law, PhilHealth covers all Filipinos, including those overseas and dependents living living with them. On April 22, the state-owned health insurer published a circular explaining the tiered contributions.

On Monday (Mau 4, 2020), Harry Roque, the presidential spokesperson said Duterte directed PhilHealth to make the premium contribution of overseas workers voluntary, according to Philippine media reports.

What does this mean?

This means no government agency can bar oveseas Filipino workers from leaving the country even if they don't pay the 3% PhilHealth premium.

It's not clear whether the solution is a tempory relief, or permanent, given that the law was signed last year. It's also not immediatley clear if Duterte's order amounts to a veto of the law.

The premium is based on tiered payments: This year, it's 3%. It then gradually increases each year to 3.5% in 20201, 4% in 2022, 4.5% in 2023, 5% in 2024 and 2025.

Overseas Filipinos raised alarm bells and many signed an online petition for relief upon learning about what they felt was undue financial burden, especially because the law provides for penalties upon failure to pay.

The circular explained that under Republic Act 11223, all overseas Filipinos working or residing overseas, including those who are on holiday or waiting for their overseas work documents, whether they are unregistered or registered with the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP), are mandated to pay PhilHealth premium.

During the Monday press briefing, Roque said in Tagalog language that Duterte had “issued a directive to PhilHealth to make the membership of OFWs voluntary.”

OFWs vented their anger over the PhilHealth premium issue on social media.

PhilHealth not required for OEC issuance

Following Duterte's order, Roque explained that the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will no longer require departing OFWs to pay PhilHealth premiums for the issuance of their Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) that would allow them to leave the country.

First page of the Philhealth circular issued recently Image Credit: PhilHealth

Universal Health Care (UHC) Law (RA 11223) On February 20, 2019, the Universal Health Care (UHC) Bill was signed into law (Republic Act No. 11223) by President Rodrigo Duterte. It automatically lists all Filipino citizens in the National Health Insurance Programme (NHIP).