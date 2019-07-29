KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghan official says 20 people killed, about 50 wounded during attack against the office of the president's running mate.
Please refresh for updates.
Attackers target office of the president's running mate
KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghan official says 20 people killed, about 50 wounded during attack against the office of the president's running mate.
Please refresh for updates.
More than 2,000 wild animals were killed on roads in Malaysia between 2013 and 2018
The violence came on the first day of campaigning for the upcoming presidential elections
UN accuses Myanmar of mass killings, gang rapes and ‘genocidal intent’