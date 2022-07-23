Washington: Vince McMahon, the promoter who built a pro wrestling show into a global entertainment empire, said Friday he is retiring as chairman and chief executive officer of World Wrestling Entertainment.
McMahon, whose friends include former US president Donald Trump, became a character in his own wrestling promotions at one stage and even launched a rival to the NFL — his over-the-top XFL.
“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as chairman and CEO of WWE,” McMahon said in a statement. “Throughout the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.”