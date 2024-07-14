Dubai: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified the gunman who shot at former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The alleged shooter was killed by law enforcement officials after he fired an AR-15-type semiautomatic rifle, killing one spectator and wounding others.

A screen grab obtained from footage released by a member of Donald Trump's communications team shows the former US president waving as he disembarks from the plane upon his arrival in Newark, New Jersey, just hours after surviving an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Image Credit: AFP

Trump was injured in a volley of gunfire at 6:15pm from an “elevated position” outside the rally’s venue, according to the US Secret Service, though his campaign has since said he is “fine.”

The FBI said there is an “active and ongoing” investigation into the assassination attempt, and encouraged anyone with information to submit photos or videos to officials.

Motive unclear

Bethel Park is a town about an hour away from where the rally took place. Law-enforcement officers have closed down all roads leading toward the home of the suspect’s family, the New York Times reported.

His motive is still unclear. He didn’t have a criminal history and was registered as a Republican, public court and voter registration records show.

Local newspaper The Tribune-Review said Crooks appears to have graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School and received a $500 “star award” that year from the National Math and Science Initiative.

This year’s presidential election would have been the first he was old enough to vote in.

Federal Election Commission records show that a donor listed as Thomas Crooks with the same address gave $15 to a Democratic-aligned political action committee called the Progressive Turnout Project in January 2021.

When reached by CNN late Saturday night, Crooks’ father, Matthew Crooks, said he was trying to figure out “what the hell is going on” but would “wait until I talk to law enforcement” before speaking about his son.

A witness claims he told officers that he saw a gunman moving “from roof to roof,” moments before the assassination attempt.

Ben Macer was along a fence line when he saw “the guy move from roof to roof. (I) told an officer (the alleged shooter) was on the roof,” according to CNN affiliate KDKA.

“When I turned around to go back to where I was, it was when the gunshots started, and then it was just chaos, and we all came running away, and that was that,” Macer told KDKA.

Secret Service snipers who shot the gunman.

US Secret Service deny claims

The FBI said he is as a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania – about 35 miles south of Butler, where Trump was holding his rally.

Meanwhile, the US Secret Service denied claims that it had refused additional protection for Trump ahead of his Pennsylvania campaign rally.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on social media platform X that the assertions were “absolutely false,” adding that the agency had “added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo.”

Meanwhile, a dramatic video has emerged showing the swift response of Secret Service snipers who shot the gunman.