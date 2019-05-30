Trump tweets he wasn’t told about anything the warship during his visit to Japan

In this file handout photo released by the US Navy on November 27, 2018 the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) prepares to depart from a dry dock at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: Three US officials said that the White House wanted the Navy to keep its warship the USS John S. McCain out of President Donald Trump’s sight during his trip to Japan.

Trump and McCain feuded over the years and Trump continued to criticise the Arizona senator after his death last year.

A desire to keep the USS John S. McCain out of sight is referenced in an email obtained by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by the AP.

The US officials spoke Wednesday to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss private email correspondence.

In response to the story, Trump tweeted that he wasn’t told about anything to do with the USS John S. McCain during his visit to Japan.