Washington: The pilot of a small plane has threatened to intentionally crash into a Walmart in Mississippi, local police said on Saturday, leading to an evacuation of the store.
The police department in Tupelo, Mississippi said they were notified about the situation earlier on Saturday and had been talking directly to the pilot.
“With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” the police said in a statement on Facebook.
They added that Walmart and a gas station had been evacuated and people had been dispersed.
Social media videos, which Reuters could not immediately verify, appeared to show a small plane flying in circles at a low altitude.
The Daily Journal said the pilot worked at the Tupelo regional airport and the plane was currently flying near a Toyota plant.
"State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation,'' Governor Tate Reeve s wrote on Twitter. "All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.''
Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.
"I've never seen anything like this in this town,'' Criss told The Associated Press. "It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning.''