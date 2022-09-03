Washington: Authorities say a plane that was circling over northern Mississippi and whose pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely.
Tupelo Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the "situation has been resolved and that no one was injured.'' He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down. The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5am and was in the air for more than four hours.
The Daily Journal, citing multiple sources, said the plane was down in Ashland, a sparsely populated part of Mississippi, and the pilot was still alive.
Benton County Sheriff Dispatcher Connie Strickland said the plane landed and the subject was in law enforcement custody.
An image on social media from the Starkville Daily News showed a small plane in a
field. Earlier, local police said that Walmart and a gas station had been evacuated and people had been dispersed.
Social media videos, which Reuters could not immediately verify, appeared to show a small plane flying in circles at a low altitude.
The Daily Journal said the pilot worked at the Tupelo regional airport.
Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.
"I've never seen anything like this in this town,'' Criss told The Associated Press. "It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning.''