In this image made from video, protesters gather near the site of a police shooting, Sunday, Aug. 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Officers deployed tear gas early Monday in an effort to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following a police shooting in Kenosha that also drew a harsh rebuke from the governor after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a Black man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle. Image Credit: AP

Police officers in Kenosha, Wis., shot a Black man multiple times as he tried to get into a vehicle, cellphone video of the incident shows. The man, identified by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers as Jacob Blake is in serious condition, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The shooting happened after 5pm, when officers responded to a domestic incident, police said. Witnesses told the Kenosha News that the man was trying to break up a fight.

The video shows neighbors congregated outside as two police officers with their guns drawn followed Blake as he approaches a gray SUV. As Blake opens the driver's side door, shots ring out from the officers' guns.

Kenosha News reported that the man was shot in front of his children.

Police have not commented on what led to the shooting. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, police said.

Police turned the scene over to the Kenosha Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Wisconsin Department of Justice will investigate the shooting, police said.

"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement. "We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country."

Hours after the shooting, a crowd of protesters gathered at the intersection where it occurred. Tensions rose as more police officers arrived at the scene, and several police cars were damaged. A video shows one police officer being hit with a brick and collapsing to the ground.