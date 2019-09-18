The driver casually got out of his car and sat on the sofa after the crash

People and police officers stand outside Trump Plaza after a car crashed into the building's lobby in New Rochelle, New York, U.S., September 17, 2019, in this still image from video obtained via social media. Image Credit: Reuters

New York: A car plowed into the main hall of a Trump Plaza in suburban New York on Tuesday night, causing minor injuries to two bystanders and the driver, news media reported.

The luxury residential property in New Rochelle is not where US President Donald Trump and his family have a residence, but was widely reported by national media nonetheless.

A local ABC affiliate said the driver casually got out of his Mercedes-Benz C300 coupe and sat on the sofa in the building's main hall after the crash at 9pm in the city north of New York.

The crash appeared to be an accident and the driver was being questioned by the police early Wednesday, NBC and other media reported.

There was nothing suspicious about the crash, New Rochelle police told local media.