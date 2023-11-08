WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to censure Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, over her comments on the Israel-Hamas war, US media reported.

The Democrat was censured by Republicans and some members of her own party in a resolution that passed by 234 votes to 188.

The resolution said Tlaib was “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”

The censure identified a series of statements made by Tlaib, including a video posted on social media in which she accuses President Joe Biden of supporting what she described as the “genocide” of Palestinians and calling on him to back a ceasefire, according to the text of the motion.

The video also shows a crowd chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which the motion said “is widely recognised as a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel.”

Tlaib had said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate”.

She defended herself in an emotional address after the vote, US media reported.

“It is important to separate people and governments,” Tlaib said.

“Palestinian people are not disposable,” she said, taking a long pause. Her grandmother lives in a village in the occupied West Bank.

Who is Rashida Tlaib? Born on July 24, 1976, Rashida Tlaib is an American politician and lawyer serving as the US representative for Michigan’s 12th congressional district.

She is the eldest of 14 children from a working class family of Palestinian immigrants in southwest Detroit.

She made history in 2018 as the first Muslim woman ever elected to the Michigan Legislature, one of the first two Muslim women in the US Congress, and the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress.

Guided by the belief that everyone — not just the wealthy and privileged — deserves access to opportunity and a better quality of life, Rashida Tlaib has dedicated her life to amplifying and addressing the concerns of everyday people in her district, across Michigan, and around the country.

While serving in Lansing for 6 years as a Michigan State Representative, Rashida was instrumental in restoring and securing millions of dollars for free health clinics, lead abatement programmes, Meals on Wheels delivery for seniors, before- and after-school programmes, and bilingual education.

She authored laws to protect homeowners from fraudulent mortgage bankers, stop predatory tax preparers, and prevent scrap metal thieves from destroying our communities. And she successfully took on corporate polluters such as the Koch brothers and Marathon Oil, forcing them to remove toxic pollutants from Detroit’s riverfront.

“No government is beyond criticism. The idea that criticising the government of Israel is anti-Semitic sets a very dangerous precedent, and it’s been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation,” she said.

Israel launched a massive campaign in the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants staged an unprecedented attack on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, Israel’s relentless bombardment has killed more than 10,300 people, many of them children.

Second time in two weeks

Calls for a halt in the fighting have gone unheeded, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting there would be no pause until the more than 240 hostages seized by Hamas are freed.

A censure does not equal an expulsion from the House but carries more weight than a reprimand.

It was the second time in two weeks Tlaib has faced formal disapproval over her criticism of Israel.

Last week, Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene brought forward a more strongly worded resolution against Tlaib, which was blocked by the House, CNN reported.

Tlaib is part of the progressive wing of the Democratic party, which includes representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley.

Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were elected as the first US Muslim congresswomen.

With the vote, Tlaib will become the second Muslim-American woman in Congress after Ilhan Omar to be formally admonished this year over criticism of Israel.