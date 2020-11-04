Follow the latest updates as Donald Trump and Joe Biden vie for presidency

Kamala Harris heading to Delaware

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is heading to Wilmington, Delaware, after spending the afternoon campaigning in battleground Michigan.

She reminded voters at a Detroit church on Tuesday how slim Donald Trump’s margin of victory was in the state in 2016. She urged them to try to get two other people to vote as well.

She also urged people to remember why they are voting if they are stuck in long lines.

Earlier Tuesday, she campaigned alongside Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who is up for reelection, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Brenda Lawrence in Southfield. Peters is in a competitive race against Republican John James.

She will join Joe Biden in Delaware on Tuesday night.

Hand sanitizer jams ballot scanner in Iowa

A spokesperson for the Iowa secretary of state says hand sanitizer on voters’ hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling place in Des Moines.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall says some voters’ hands were moist when they handled the ballots and the buildup of sanitizer eventually caused the scanner to stop working.

Voters wearing protective masks cast ballots at a polling location for the 2020 Presidential election in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Image Credit: Bloomberg

The machine was fixed in about an hour.

To prevent another breakdown, poll workers moved the sanitizing station farther back in the line so voters’ hands would be dry when they first touched the ballots.

It was a problem unique to the coronavirus era. Iowa is considered one of the tossup states in Tuesday’s election between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

USPS told to sweep mail facilities

A federal judge in Washington, DC, has ordered US Postal Service inspectors to sweep more than two dozen mail processing facilities for lingering mail-in ballots and for those ballots to be sent out immediately.

The order, which includes centers in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, south Florida and parts of Wisconsin, comes after national delivery delays leading up to the election and concerns the agency wouldn’t be able to deliver ballots on time.

The Postal Service’s ability to handle the surge of mail-in ballots became a concern after its new leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor, implemented a series of policy changes that delayed mail nationwide this summer. Delivery times have since rebounded but have consistently remained below the agency’s internal goals of having more than 95 per cent of first-class mail delivered within five days, with service in some battleground areas severely lagging, according to postal data.

Biden running mate Harris in Michigan

Joe Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris is in battleground Michigan to get out the vote on Election Day.

She touched down in Detroit, a majority Black city, about six hours before polls were to close. As Joe Biden's running mate, Harris has focused heavily on motivating Black voters to turn out. She told reporters she's in Michigan so Detroit voters know "that they are seen and heard by Joe and me."

Trump won Michigan in 2016.

Asked how confident she was, Harris said, "Listen, the day ain't over."