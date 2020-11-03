US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. Image Credit: AFP

The night the people of United States of America have been anticipating, or for some, dreading for the past year is finally here. In just a few hours, results will start coming in.

While it may take quite some time to get the results fully, given that nearly 100 million people cast their ballots early via mail which is to be counted manually, President Donald Trump has maintained the opinion that Americas is 'entitled to know' the winner on election day and has promised to announce his victory.

The countdown to the historic election results starts at 5.00AM [UAE time] on Wednesday.

Both candidates have been on the double down these past few days. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden returned to his childhood hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, for some last-minute campaigning and a nostalgia tour on Election Day, while President Donald Trump planned rounds of media interviews and a stop at campaign headquarters in Virginia.

Key states to watch

An AP report broke down the 10 states to watch on election night which could swing the results.

FLORIDA: 29 ELECTORAL VOTES

All eyes are on Florida, a swing state known for razor-thin election tallies. If President Donald Trump doesn't win Florida, he's going to have a rough time capturing enough states to stay in office. If Democrat Joe Biden doesn't win the state, he still has other pathways to victory.

Don't put the state in either candidates' win column too early. After the polls close, Florida election officials are expected to announce the results of millions of mail-in ballots cast early. If more Democrats voted in advance, it could make it look like Biden is winning. It's important to keep watching as ballots cast on Election Day trickle in. The remaining votes might heavily favor Trump and allow him to eke out a win just as he did in 2016. Moreover, polls close an hour later in Florida's Panhandle, which is a Republican stronghold.

PENNSYLVANIA: 20 ELECTORAL VOTES

Trump won the long-running Democratic state of Pennsylvania in 2016 by a little more than 1 percentage point. Biden has had a slight advantage in most polls, while some suggest Trump remains positioned to capture the state again.

Trump's hopes of winning boosted after Biden, in a presidential debate, called for phasing out fossil fuels. That created an opportunity for Trump in a state with a robust natural-gas industry.

Biden, who was born in Scranton, claims some favorite-son status in the state and has traveled there a lot during the campaign from his home in nearby Delaware.

Bucks County, once Philadelphia's most GOP-heavy suburb, has been trending Democratic. Trump lost that county by less than 2 percentage points in 2016 and has seen his standing in the suburbs steadily erode since then.

OHIO: 18 ELECTORAL VOTES

Trump glided to victory in Ohio four years ago by 8 percentage points, but recent polls show this year's presidential race tightening in the Buckeye State.

Trump's support in key suburbs has eroded and he has worked to keep a hold of the near-historic margins he earned from voters in rural areas of the state in 2016.

As early voting began in the state, Biden expanded his ad buys into every corner of Ohio. Biden's push into traditionally Republican areas signaled his campaign's hope that the state could be within his grasp.

Biden also added a last minute campaign stop Monday in Cleveland, which his campaign hoped would juice turnout for him.

GEORGIA: 16 ELECTORAL VOTES

Population changes are driving politics in the Peach state.

Georgia, long a GOP stronghold, hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since the 1990s, but parts of the state are leaning Democratic. Trump easily won the state by 5 percentage points in 2016, but Biden maintains he has a shot and made campaign stops in Georgia during the final week of the campaign.

The GOP grip on Georgia is loosening as the number of older, white, Republican-leaning voters die. They are being replaced by younger people _ some having moved to fast-growing Atlanta from other states _ who vote Democratic.

MICHIGAN: 16 ELECTORAL VOTES

Michigan was long considered a Democratic stronghold in presidential contests. But Trump won it by less than 11,000 votes in 2016 with support from working-class voters and a boost from Hillary Clinton's poor showing with Black voters in Detroit.

Biden has teamed up with former President Barack Obama to campaign in Flint and Detroit, predominantly Black cities where strong turnout will be essential to putting the state in Biden's win column.

Trump isn't ceding Michigan to Biden. In his campaign visits, Trump argued that he has promoted trade policies that have benefited Michigan's auto industry, while pillorying the state's Democratic governor over restrictions she has implemented to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

ARIZONA: 11 ELECTORAL VOTES

Arizona has a long political history of going Republican. It's the home state of Barry Goldwater, a five-term, conservative senator who was the Republican nominee for president in 1964.

Trump won Arizona in 2016, but it is no longer an ironclad GOP stalwart.

A fast-growing Latino population _ politically activated during the past decade by anti-immigrant legislation _ plus explosive growth among suburbanites skeptical of Trump has energized Democrats.

In 2018, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema became the first Democrat in three decades to win an U.S. Senate seat. Democrats also won three statewide offices, five of nine congressional seats and made gains in the state legislature that year.

WISCONSIN: 10 ELECTORAL VOTES

Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. To win it again, he needs to perform well outside urban areas like Milwaukee and Madison. His record on handling the coronavirus pandemic is at the forefront in many voters' minds as cases of the virus spike in Wisconsin.

Biden is expected to win urban areas and recent polling suggests Trump is not doing as well as he did in 2016 in GOP-leaning suburbs around Milwaukee.

Those are key areas for successful Republican campaigns in the state. It's unclear whether Trump can lure enough votes in the more rural areas to offset Biden strongholds in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay.

IOWA: 6 ELECTORAL VOTES

Trump won Iowa handily in 2016, yet the public health and economic crises resulting from the coronavirus pandemic are part of why Democrats think they have a chance.

Iowa is not a must-win for Biden. A loss for the president would significantly narrow his path to reelection.

NEVADA: 6 ELECTORAL VOTES

Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 as the state has trended toward the Democrats in the past decade, but the president thinks he can flip it.

Trump's campaign has invested heavily in the state and is relying on its ground game to turn out voters. Democrats, by contrast, have largely relied on virtual campaign efforts during the pandemic, save for the casino workers' Culinary Union, which has sent workers door-to-door.

Some Democrats fear Trump has gained momentum from increasing support from Latinos and non-college education white voters, two important constituencies in the state.

Election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the vote count, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states. President Donald Trump threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day.

Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different, AP reported. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late, along with equipment issues in counties in Georgia and Ohio. This was all expected given past experience, the decentralized nature of voting in the U.S. and last-minute changes due to the pandemic.

Mail-in ballots, the risks and fears

Mail-in ballots for the US presidential election are sorted at the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorders' mail-in ballot processing center at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California, October 28, 2020. - Officials relocated mail-in ballot processing to the expansive location due to the need for COVID-19 social distancing for the ballot workers and the large number of mail-in ballots. While the tabulation of votes cast for Donald Trump and Joe Biden will begin when polls close on November 3 at 8pm, envelopes are now being sorted and signatures and ballots verified to expedite the tabulation process on November 3. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

At least 98.8 million people had already voted before Election Day, about 71 per cent of the nearly 139 million ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election, according to data collected by The Associated Press. Given that a few states, including Texas, had already exceeded their total 2016 vote count, experts were predicting record turnout this year.

The U.S. Postal Service reported delays in delivering ballots to election officials in three closely divided states that could swing the U.S. election: Michigan, where ballots must arrive today to be counted, and in parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

The cohort of ballots in transit remains large. In Pennsylvania, about 683,000 ballots had been requested by voters and not yet returned to election officials as of Nov. 2, and in Michigan the corresponding figure was about 476,000, according to the U.S. Elections Project that tracks early voting. In Pennsylvania and North Carolina, ballots can be accepted in coming days if they are postmarked by Election Day.

Workers were sick from COVID-19 in Michigan and central Pennsylvania, the Postal Service said in an explanation of slow ballot delivery demanded by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington D.C.

On Oct. 31 in both the Detroit and Philadelphia areas, about 78% of ballots sent by voters reached election authorities within the service's guideline of 1-to-3 days for delivery, the service told Sullivan in a Nov. 2 filing. Other areas with on-time delivery less than 80% that date included central Pennsylvania and Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the USPS data filed with the court.

Daily figures may not be reliable, and the service scores don't include ballots that are handled locally without being shipped to large processing centers, which are delivered the same day with a near 100% success rate, the USPS said in the filing. It said "extraordinary measures" are in place to deliver ballots.

Pandemic worries, long lines and masks

In the months leading up to Election Day, election officials had to deal with a pandemic that has infected more than 9 million Americans and killed more than 230,000, forcing them to make systemic changes largely on the fly and mostly without federal money. Meanwhile, Trump repeatedly sought to undermine the election with unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

On Election Day, voters across the country will face varying rules about mask-wearing when they cast a ballot as officials try to balance public safety precautions amid a global pandemic with the constitutional right to vote.

Most states, even ones with broad mask mandates, are stopping short of forcing voters to use a face covering. Instead, they’re opting for recommendations to wear them while providing options for voters who refuse, like voting on the curbside. If they refuse that option, some centers will allow them to vote inside the station.

Lines already extended by social-distancing rules could get worse if large numbers of voters who requested a mail ballot show up at the polls after deciding they would rather vote in person.

In some states, those voters will be required to cast a provisional ballot _ one that ultimately will be counted if the voter is eligible and did not previously vote. But this also triggers a lengthier check-in process, leading to delays. Millions of absentee ballots were still outstanding as of Monday, including 1.3 million in Florida and 700,000 in Pennsylvania.

Election officials have emphasized that while long lines are not acceptable, it does not mean there has been any sort of widespread failure. They also warned that isolated incidents of voter intimidation were possible given the level of political rancor this year, but that safeguards are in place and voters should not be concerned about casting a ballot in person.