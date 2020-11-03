Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.
The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town's five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles (20 kilometers) to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden's five.
Normally, there would be a big food spread and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch the voting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. But that's no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's also hard to observe the 60th anniversary of the tradition, which started in November 1960.
"Sixty years - and unfortunately, we can't celebrate it," he said.
Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire, cast the first Election Day votes on the stroke of midnight into Tuesday.
The tiny town in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, has traditionally voted "first in the nation" since 1960. Neighboring village Millsfield also begins voting at midnight.
Most polling stations on the East Coast will open at 6 or 7am (1100 or 1200 GMT) on Tuesday.