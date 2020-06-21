Geoff Berman, who refused to step down as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, walks toward his offices in New York on June 20, 2020. President Donald Trump on June 20, personally fired the United States Attorney in Manhattan, Geoff Berman, whose office has pursued one case after another that has rankled the president and his allies, putting his former personal lawyer in prison and investigating his current one. (Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times) Image Credit: NYT

Washington: Attorney General William Barr said Saturday that President Donald Trump had fired the top federal prosecutor in New York, ending an unprecedented standoff between Barr and US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who had resisted being removed from his post.

Barr informed Berman of the president’s move in a sharply worded letter, explaining that Berman’s deputy, Audrey Strauss, will serve as the acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan until the Senate can confirm a permanent replacement. Under Berman, the office managed a number of sensitive investigations involving people close to Trump, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Barr wrote that he had hoped for Berman’s “cooperation to facilitate a smooth transition” in the office as Trump nominates the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton, to take over the job. Instead, the attorney general wrote, Berman had chosen “public spectacle.”

“Because you have declared you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so,” Barr wrote.

'Honour of a lifetime'

In a statement Saturday evening, Berman said that because Barr had respected “the normal operation of law” by appointing his deputy to lead the office, he would step aside.

“It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve as this District’s US Attorney and a custodian of its proud legacy, but I could leave the District in no better hands than Audrey’s,” he said.

The extraordinary day-long fight between Barr and the nation’s most powerful US attorney deepened alarm among Democrats over Barr’s management of the Justice Department, generating fresh accusations the attorney general is placing the president’s interests above those of the public.

Outside the White House on Saturday, Trump told reporters that Berman’s ouster was “all up to the attorney general” and that, despite Barr’s contention otherwise, he hadn’t become involved in the matter.

“That’s his department, not my department,” the president said. “But we have a very capable attorney general, so that’s really up to him.”

Not a single word

In a tweet, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, Democract, New York, wrote that both Trump and Barr are liars. “There’s not a single word either man says that we can trust. We must get to the bottom of this,” he said.

Offering little explanation, Barr announced in a news release late Friday night that Berman would be replaced on an acting basis by the US attorney in New Jersey, and that Trump would nominate Clayton for the position. Berman issued a remarkable statement in response, insisting he had not resigned and had no intention of stepping aside until the Senate confirms his replacement.

Overnight, in an email sent to employees, a copy of which was read to The Washington Post, Berman wrote that his only concern was “protecting this office and your work.” On Saturday, Berman reported to work at his office in Manhattan.

While US attorneys are typically nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, Berman was appointed to his job by the federal court in New York because the Trump administration had left the job without a Senate-confirmed appointee for so long. Some legal experts said they believed that, as a result, only the court could replace Berman before a nominee is confirmed.

In his letter Saturday, Barr appeared to change course from his original plan to bring in Craig Carpenito, the US attorney in New Jersey, to lead the New York office - a move that legal experts had said was on especially shaky ground. The shift allows for Berman’s deputy to take over. Strauss is well respected in the office but, during a time when she was working in the private sector, made numerous campaign contributions to Democratic political candidates.

Wrong implication

In his letter, Barr bristled at the statement from Berman late Friday in which he vowed to ensure that the office’s “important cases continue unimpeded.” Though Berman did not say so specifically, observers interpreted that to mean the investigations of those close to Trump or his interests.

“Your statement also wrongly implies that your continued tenure in the office is necessary to ensure that cases now pending in the Southern District of New York are handled appropriately. This is obviously false,” Barr wrote.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Gerrold Nadler, Democrat, New York, said his panel would open an investigation into the episode and seek to secure Berman’s testimony.

Meanwhile, in Washington, it was far from clear that Clayton, who was confirmed to his SEC position in May 2017, could clear the Republican-controlled Senate.

In a statement, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, Republican, South Carolina, a close Trump ally whose panel oversees US attorney nominations, said he had not been consulted by the move and would follow Senate tradition by essentially giving New York’s two home state senators veto power over the nomination.

Unclear

The two Democrats, Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both said Saturday that Clayton shouldn’t even be considered for the job.

It remains unclear why Barr moved against Berman on Friday - just five months before the presidential election. An official familiar with the events, who said he was disturbed by Barr’s move, said he did not believe it was intended to head off any particular investigation.

Instead, three people familiar with matter said they believed Barr could have been spurred by long-standing tensions between the New York office and Main Justice in Washington, moving to rein in a prosecutor perceived as too independent.

Berman’s ouster sparked deep unease among rank-and-file Justice Department employees, particularly given that Clayton has never worked in the office or served as a federal prosecutor.