An ambulance leaves the scene of a shooting at a gas station in Springfield, Mo., late Sunday, March 15, 2020. Police Chief Paul Williams said Monday morning, a Springfield police officer was killed. Image Credit: AP

Missouri: A person with a gun attacked a Missouri gas station, killing four people, including a police officer, Sunday night before ending it with a suicide, authorities said.

The police in Springfield, Missouri, said Monday morning that they first received a call about a shooting at 11.24pm on Sunday, in the southeast area of the city, about 220 miles southwest of St. Louis.

While officers were responding, more reports followed about shootings at northern locations, and at 11.43pm, a call came in at the Kum & Go gas station and convenience store on East Chestnut Highway, near Interstate 65.

"In essence, we had a roving active shooter moving from the south side of the city up," Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department said in a news conference Monday.

Callers told police that a car had crashed at the scene and that someone with a gun had entered the store and started shooting customers and employees.

The first two officers who arrived at the scene, Christopher Walsh and Josiah Overton, were "immediately fired upon by the suspect," Williams said in a statement. Both officers were injured.

When more officers arrived, they removed Walsh and Overton. The police then made their way into the store and found the attacker dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They also found three other people dead and another person with a bullet wound. That person was taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Walsh died at a hospital. Overton was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The police did not identify the other victims or give any details about the attacker. Jasmine Bailey, a spokeswoman for the Springfield Police Department, said the police did not yet know what may have motivated the shooter but believed the attacker was shooting at different locations while heading north toward the gas station.

"We are still actively investigating multiple crime scenes and dealing with grieving over the loss of one of our own," Williams said.