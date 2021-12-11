Partial roof collapse at Amazon warehouse in Illinois results in number of fatalities

Delivery vehicles parked in a damaged Amazon.com, Inc warehouse as emergency crews respond after a tornado passed through Edwardsville, Illinois on December 10, 2021. Image Credit: REUTERS

Nashville: The US South and Midwest were slammed by tornadoes on Friday night, with the death toll in Kentucky likely to be over 50 while a partial roof collapse at an Amazon.com warehouse in Illinois resulted in an unspecified number of fatalities.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency, activated the National Guard, and asked President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration.

Interior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.. Image Credit: AP A view of tornado damaged businesses on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield. Image Credit: AFP iguel Macias surveys the damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church where he came for shelter last night during the tornado on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield. Image Credit: AFP First responders surround a damaged Amazon Distribution Centre on December 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, Illinois. Image Credit: AFP Emergency crews respond to a collapsed Amazon.com warehouse after a tornado passed through Edwardsville. Image Credit: Reuters View gallery as list

Beshear said at a press conference early Saturday that fatalities in the state could be as high as 100, chiefly from a candle factory in Mayfield, Graves County, that collapsed.

“It’s really hard, it’s really tough and we are praying for each and everyone of those families,” he said.

The National Weather Service warned that nighttime tornadoes “are particularly dangerous” since people may not be listening for severe weather warnings.

Multiple additional incidents have been reported from four tornadoes to touch down in Kentucky. Thousands of homes in the state were left without power.

“This tornado may surpass the 1974 super outbreak as one of the most deadliest in Kentucky history,” said Michael Dossett, director of the state’s Division of Emergency Management at the press briefing. “Rescues and search efforts are ongoing.”

Graves County, in the state’s far southwest, bordering Tennessee, was the hardest hit among about 19 countries to experience storm damage.

In Illinois, part of the roof and wall collapsed at a large Amazon fulfillment site near Edwardsville, northeast of St. Louis.

'Catastrophic damage'

The Edwardsville police department reported “catastrophic damage” to a significant portion of the structure, and “confirmed fatalities.”

Local media reported at least one death, citing the Edwardsville police chief.

Three storm-related deaths were confirmed in Tennessee, according to the state’s emergency management authorities.

At least two people were reported dead in Arkansas, where Governor Asa Hutchinson said a tornado touched down in Mississippi County, north of Memphis, Tennessee.

Images of the tornadoes from US news channels showed a black cylinder sweeping across the ground, illuminated by intermittent blasts of lightning.

The governor declared a state of emergency before midnight and said scores of search and rescue officials had been deployed to save lives as power outages continued to hit the area.

On the same night a storm ripped through a massive Amazon warehouse in the state of Illinois where around 100 workers were trapped inside, local media reported.

Hundreds of officials were working through the early hours of Saturday to rescue employees at the Amazon warehouse - a third of which was reduced to rubble - who were on the night shift processing orders ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The Collinsville Emergency Management Agency described it as a “mass casualty incident” with “multiple subjects trapped at Amazon Warehouse.”

A tornado warning had been in effect in the area at the time.

Footage shared across US news channels and social media of the Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville showed a large part of the facility’s roof ripped off, while one of the walls had collapsed into the building, with rubble strewn across the site.

Edwardsville police said in a statement there were “confirmed fatalities”.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said: “My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight.”

2 killed in Tennessee

“Our Illinois State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation,” he added.

In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said “the safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now. We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available.”

In Arkansas, one person was killed and 20 others trapped after a tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home, US media reported, with another person killed elsewhere in the state.

Craighead county official Marvin Day told local news channels that rescuers had successfully pulled out those trapped in the building and the structure was “pretty much destroyed”.

In Tennessee, at least two people were killed in storm-related incidents, an emergency management official told media.

The tornadoes tore through the four states - Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee - with warnings in effect for Illinois.