Banda Aceh, Indonesia: A towering stack of marijuana that weighed a hefty 800 kilograms (1,760 pounds) went up in smoke Thursday as Indonesian police lit up the pungent contraband.
Authorities in the Muslim-majority nation's Aceh province took a match to the bricks of pot and also destroyed some 19 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, seized in raids this year.
Five drug suspects in bright-orange prison garb were paraded around the ceremony.
Aceh is a deeply conservative region at the tip of Sumatra island that publicly whips criminals for a range of offences.
Indonesia also has some of the world's strictest drug laws.
This month, five foreigners were arrested in Bali for drug trafficking, with a German and Peruvian possibly facing execution if convicted.