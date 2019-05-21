The victims' bodies have been recovered and taken to a nearby medical facility

Los Angeles: Two people were killed in a floatplane crash in Alaska on Monday, officials said, the second fatal incident involving the same local airline in a week.

"A pilot and a single passenger are deceased after a Taquan Air Beaver Floatplane crashed in Metlatkatla Harbor" on Monday afternoon, Ketchikan Gateway Borough said in a statement.

"There were no other individuals on board the aircraft."

The victims' bodies have been recovered and taken to a nearby medical facility, while the plane was being towed to shore by volunteers, it added.

The Taquan Air plane last week was flying a shore excursion sold through a cruise line.

Ketchikan is a popular tourist spot on southern Alaskan cruise routes surrounded by fjords and dense forests.

Multiple tour companies offer rides through the area's fjords, many of which include a water landing in a floatplane.