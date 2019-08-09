He tweeted Friday that he’s one of the biggest supporters of the right to bear arms

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs on travel to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas following back-to-back mass shootings in the cities, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 7, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

Washington: President Donald Trump says he’s talking with the powerful National Rifle Association and others to make sure that their “very strong views” about the Second Amendment are represented and respected in discussions about gun control legislation.

He tweeted Friday that he’s one of the biggest supporters of the right to bear arms, but that everyone must unite and find ways to respond to mass shootings in America.

Trump says leaders in the House and Senate are having “serious discussions” about background checks for buying guns.