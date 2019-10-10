President has repeatedly sought to discredit inquiry over possible abuse of power

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 9, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a battle with Democrats over his possible impeachment would likely go to the Supreme Court, after the White House said it would not cooperate with an ongoing probe.

Trump has repeatedly sought to discredit an impeachment inquiry over his possible abuse of power in pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden.